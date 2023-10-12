Buckeye teaching assistant arrested on suspicion of child molestation

A teaching assistant at Imagine Schools in Buckeye was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexually abusing a 13-year-old student, police said.

Officers were contacted by a family member of the victim who believed there had been "inappropriate contact" between the child and an instructional assistant, identified as 23-year-old Diana Pirvu, according to a news release from Buckeye police.

Police said that during the investigation, investigators with the Buckeye Police Special Victims Unit reviewed communication between Pirvu and the child and learned that multiple incidents of abuse had taken place off campus, the release stated.

Authorities later detained Pirvu at a traffic stop near her home in Buckeye and interviewed her, leading to her arrest and eventual booking into jail on child molestation charges, according to the news release.

The Arizona Republic reached out to Imagine Schools for comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.

No other information was released.

