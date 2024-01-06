According to Buckeye police, Cashes Cartier Jones, 3, has been located. He was last seen with his father Phillip Rhea Jones, who is still outstanding and wanted on suspicion of arson, burglary and vehicle theft, according to police.

A 3-year-old boy has been located after police said on Thursday that he was not returned to his mother in Buckeye after being with his father.

Cashes Cartier Jones was found safe, while his dad, Phillip Rhea Jones, 43, was still outstanding, according to Buckeye police. Cashes was with Phillip Jones as part of a custody agreement, police said.

Phillip Jones was wanted on suspicion of arson, burglary and vehicle theft, according to police.

Phillip Jones is 5 feet, 7 inches, weighs 154 pounds, has a facial hair patch and tattoos on his neck, left jawline and forehead. Phillip Jones was possibly driving a four-door 2019 silver Chevrolet Cruz with Nevada license plate 952X95.

Cashes Cartier Jones, 3, was last seen with his father, Phillip Rhea Jones, who was driving this vehicle, a four-door 2019 silver Chevrolet Cruz with Nevada license plate 952X9, according to Buckeye police.

Anyone with information on Phillip Jones' whereabouts was asked to call the Buckeye police tip line at 623-349-6411 or submit a tip at buckeyeaz.gov/crimetip.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Buckeye toddler located after being missing at least 2 days