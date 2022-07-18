Buckeye woman arrested after 2-year-old found with methadone in his system

A Buckeye woman was arrested for child abuse and endangerment after her 2-year-old son was found to have traces of drugs in his system.

Larissa Ann Mcguire, 31, took her son to Buckeye Abrazo Hospital July 10 at 1 a.m. after she noticed him having difficulty breathing. He had thrown up the previous night but she had assumed it was from drinking too much Powerade, arrest documents said. At the hospital, the toddler was intubated.

He was later transferred to a local hospital where staff found traces of methadone and fentanyl in the boy's system, though a later drug test only confirmed methadone and methamphetamine, according to arrest documents.

Mcguire told a Buckeye police officer she had a methadone prescription for a prior drug addiction which she kept in her purse, according to arrest documents. She said her son had opened similar bottles in the past and that he had been playing with her purse about an hour before he began vomiting.

The two were staying with the child's father, also a recovering drug addict, in a Buckeye motel. Mcguire left the child alone with the father for several hours on July 9, while she was at work. A search of their motel room found jars of marijuana directly next to a child's cup, an unknown pill in the sink, foils with burned residue in the trash and loose marijuana in the dresser, arrest documents stated. Mcguire said the drugs belonged to the child's father.

The 2-year-old spent several days intubated, according to arrest documents.

Mcguire was booked on July 13 for one count of child abuse and one count of child endangerment.

