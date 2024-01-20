Buckeye's 'Honey Man' has been a customer favorite for a decade. Now, the state has forced him to move

Antonio Recoba waits for customers on Jan. 18, 2024, on Miller Road in Buckeye. Recoba moved his honey stand from state-owned land in Rainbow Valley after complaints and has noticed a slight slowdown in business.

Ten years ago, Antonio Recoba's brother joked around that he should start selling all the honey that his beehives were producing.

He did.

But now the Arizona State Land Department is telling Recoba to leave the location on state-owned land in Rainbow Valley where he's been selling honey for over a decade — as he battles cancer a second time.

Recoba's daughter Mariela Nevarez posted the news on a Buckeye Facebook group where her post received almost 2,000 interactions. Commenters expressed their disappointment in the comments over the fact that people have apparently been reporting Recoba to the state, despite him owning a license to sell the honey.

Hundreds of commenters expressed their support for Recoba, even offering to allow him to sell on their own land or to help him set up an online store.

The Arizona State Land Department did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.

Recoba started out selling about 10 small jars, but he's since upgraded to selling large jars due to requests from his customers, who call him the "The Honey Man."

He's set out his stall at what's been a great spot for business at the intersection of Elliot Road and Tuthill Road in unincorporated Maricopa County, along with several other vendors.

When Recoba started selling honey there, he was the only vendor. But earlier this month, State Land Department employees asked him to move locations due to complaints, although neither Recoba nor his daughter Mariela Nevarez know why.

While Nevarez has her own photography business, she helps to spread the word on her father's selling location on social media whenever she can, sometimes even offering to deliver the honey around the community.

Recoba moved locations to the intersection of Miller Road and Magnolia Lane, although he said business has slightly slowed down since.

Recoba, who previously worked as a welder before retiring, said he's motivated to continue selling honey every day because, while he loves to talk to his customers, it's also a distraction.

Recoba was diagnosed with cancer for the second time over the summer. While he previously beat kidney cancer, even having a kidney removed, the cancer returned to the same spot where his kidney was.

Recoba has been undergoing treatment and will soon get a biopsy to see if the cancer is still present or if it's growing.

Despite undergoing cancer treatment every three weeks, Antonio Recoba still wakes up at 4 a.m. every morning and heads out to sell his honey in Buckeye.

"This is what he does. This is what wakes him up in the morning," Nevarez said.

Recoba enjoys talking to his customers, some of whom are from out of state and stock up on several jars.

"He's always up and going. No matter if he's sick, no matter if he doesn't feel well. You will never see my dad at home resting," Nevarez said.

Because insurance does not cover most of Recoba's medical expenses, Nevarez has set up a GoFundMe page to help fund his treatments. Visit the GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/3886v6-please-help-my-dad-with-medical-bills.

The best way to find where Recoba is selling is to call him at 602-727-1851. Nevarez also posts on various Buckeye Facebook pages as much as she can.

