Buckeye's new school construction levies on ballot

Sep. 23—ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Buckeye Local School District hopes to replace four aging school buildings with one new one, with state help.

In June, the Board of Education voted to participate in the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission Classroom Facilities Assistance Program and place two levies on the Nov. 7 ballot. This allows the community to decide whether it wants new schools.

"This issue has been in the works since pre-COVID," Superintendent Patrick Colucci said. "We are on the Ohio Schools Facilities' list and have been approved for funding."

The state share of the $90 million project is now at 68 percent, or $61 million, and Buckeye's share is at 32 percent, or $29 million, he said.

The half-mill levy on the November ballot will cost a homeowner $17 per $100,000 value, Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas said.

The actual bond of the new schools, which is at 8.9 mills for 37 years, will cost the owner of a home valued at $100,000 about $312 a year, he said.

The project consists of building one new school on the Edgewood Senior High School property to house grades Pre-K to 12, and then demolish the aging Edgewood High, Braden Junior High, Ridgeview Elementary and Kingsville Elementary.

Kingsville Elementary and Braden Middle School were built in 1928. Ridgeview was built in 1957, and Edgewood was built in 1961.

Throughout the past year, district officials have gathered information and performed assessments on the condition of each school. They also surveyed existing school district property to ensure it meets the district's needs.

With the help of the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, the determination is that repairs and replacements to failing systems and structures will continue to deplete district funds, Colucci said.