Buckeye's technology coordinator due to be arraigned on felony charges today

Apr. 25—JEFFERSON — Buckeye Local Schools' technology coordinator is expected to be arraigned today in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court.

John Henry Radwancky, 52, of Ashtabula, is charged with extortion, a third-degree felony; unauthorized use of a computer, cable or telecommunications, a fourth-degree felony, and attempted grand theft, a fifth-degree felony, according to the indictment filed April 7 in Common Pleas Court.

The arraignment is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. in Common Pleas Judge Marianne Sezon's courtroom.

Radwancky left his post as technology supervisor at Ashtabula Area City Schools in 2017, and went to work in basically the same capacity at Buckeye Local Schools.

Buckeye Superintendent Patrick Colucci said the district only recently became aware of the charges pending against Radwancky.

Radwancky has been placed on administrative leave to allow the district time to obtain additional information regarding the matter, Colucci said.

According to the indictment, the alleged crimes took place on or about Oct. 6, 2019 through May 7, 2020.

According to count one of the indictment, Radwancky tried to obtain something, especially money, through threats (extortion).

Count two of the indictment charges Radwancky hacked Ashtabula Area City School's computers for the purpose of devising or executing a scheme to defraud or obtain property or money by false pretenses (unauthorized use of a computer).

Count three charges Radwancky purposely deprived Ashtabula Area City Schools of property or services (attempted grand theft), according to the indictment.

Ashtabula's Superintendent Mark Potts said he could not comment on the charges because it's under investigation.