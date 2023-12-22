Buckeyes, veterans, Superman and more: Ohioans buy these specialized license plates

Whether it's Buckeyes or Bobcats, animal lovers or Superman aficionados, Ohioans show their spirit and support with a slew of specialized license plates.

Ohio doled out nearly 369,000 specialized license plates in 2022, according to Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles data. The most popular were plates for Army veterans (almost 32,500), historical vehicles (nearly 21,500), Marine Corps. veterans (19,100) and Navy veterans (15,900). There is no additional fee for military license plates.

Unsurprisingly, Ohio State University graduates and Buckeye fans like to tout the scarlet and gray with license plates featuring the block O, Brutus and the Ohio State University Marching Band. Ohio sold more than 20,000 Ohio State-themed license plates in 2022. Each plate purchased gives $25 toward scholarships for students.

But Ohio State wasn't the only university with passionate alumni. Ohioans purchased about 3,300 University of Cincinnati plates, nearly 2,300 Miami University plates, about 1,900 Ohio University plates and more than 1,600 University of Dayton plates.

License plates can also benefit causes. Each cardinal license plate donates $15 to wildlife conservation. Every Ohio pets plate donates $15 toward spaying and neutering dogs and cats for adoption. Ten dollars from every Superman license plate − officially the "Truth, Justice, and the American Way" plate − goes toward the Siegel Shuster Society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to commemorating the creation of Superman in Cleveland.

More than 50 types of specialized license plates had fewer than 10 purchases in 2022. Many of those are for rare military honors.

Ohio lawmakers are adding new license plate options all the time. Some current proposals are for plates honoring: The Porsche Club; St. Vincent-St. Mary High School; Dublin City Schools; Hilliard Davidson Wildcats; the Ohio Society Daughters of American Revolution; Purdue University; the "Continue Your Story" plate, which would benefit programs that provide assistance and education to Ohio breast cancer patients; Jackson Local Schools; Historical and patriotic education; Terrace Park; Jesup W. Scott High School; Ohio NAACP; Equality Ohio; suicide prevention; and Ohio carpenters.

You can learn more about specialized license plates, including which ones are available and how much they cost, at www.bmv.ohio.gov.

