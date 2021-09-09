Buckfield man charged in 2020 infant death

Sep. 9—BUCKFIELD — A former Turner man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged in the death of his 2-month-old daughter in July 2020.

Trevor Averill, 27, who lived at 592 North Parish Road last year, was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on charges of depraved indifference murder and manslaughter. Once the indictment was handed up, a warrant was issued and Averill was arrested at his home at 10 Daniel Lane in Buckfield by Maine State Police a short time later.

On July 22, 2020, the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office responded to 592 North Parish Road for the report of a 2-month-old infant in medical distress, according to a state police news release. Deputies performed CPR and assisted rescue personnel with the child, who was identified as Harper Averill. The infant was brought by ambulance to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment.

She died as a result of her injuries, police said.

"The Office of Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy following the death," according to the release. "Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit South and the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department have been working on this case for the last 13 months and collaborated in their investigation with Spurwink services, (the Department of Health and Human Services), the Office of Chief Medical Examiner and the Maine Attorney General's Office."

Police did not say how they believe the child sustained her injuries. According to the indictment, police charge that he "did engage in conduct that manifested a depraved indifference to the value of human life and which in fact caused the death of Harper Averill..."

Averill's Facebook page features several photos of him holding his daughter and expressing his joy at being a father.

He was being booked at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn later Wednesday with bail set at $50,000.