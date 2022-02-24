Buckfield man charged with felony from shooting

Feb. 24—SOUTH PARIS — A Buckfield man charged with shooting a man in October has been charged with felony assault.

An Oxford County grand jury last week handed up an indictment against Travis A. Lowell, 26, on one count of elevated aggravated assault, a crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

A felony charge in Maine cannot proceed to trial without a grand jury indictment unless a defendant were to waive indictment and agree to proceed on a felony charge by information.

Lowell is accused of shooting James Kimball, 25, of Buckfield at a home on Turner Street in Buckfield.

Kimball, who suffered serious bodily injury after he was shot in the abdomen, was taken to a Lewiston hospital, according to the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.

Lowell posted $500 bail at the Oxford County Jail and was released, according to a corrections officer.

Dispatchers were told about 6 p.m. on Oct. 4 that a man had been shot at a home on Turner Street in Buckfield.

Sheriff's deputies from Oxford County and Androscoggin County as well as Maine State Police responded to the home and found Kimball on the ground.

Authorities arrested Lowell, who was booked and released from the jail.