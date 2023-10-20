Buckfield man dies when dump truck rolls on its side in Peru

Oct. 19—PERU — A Buckfield man died Thursday morning when the dump truck he was driving rolled over beside state Route 108.

Michael Averill, 40, who was hauling gravel for Everett Excavation of West Paris, died of injuries at the scene, Oxford County Sheriff's Chief Deputy James Urquhart wrote in a news release.

Averill was found in the truck, and investigators determined he was not wearing a seat belt, Urquhart said.

The crash occurred about 7:36 a.m. near the intersection of Greenwoods Road.

No other vehicles or individuals were involved.

The state highway, also known as Auburn Road, was closed while deputies and Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement investigated. Officers from the Mexico Police Department also assisted.

Photo: Heavenly sight

Federal judge dismisses charges against former Wilton police officer and former Oxford County deputy in illicit marijuana operation