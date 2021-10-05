Buckfield shooting sends man to hospital

Oct. 5—BUCKFIELD — Authorities have charged a person in connection with a shooting Monday on Turner Street.

A man was taken to Central Maine Medical Center by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries suffered in the attack at a home at 276 Turner St. at approximately 6 p.m.

Names of the assailant and the victim have not yet been released.

Oxford County and Androscoggin County sheriff deputies and Maine State Police responded to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.