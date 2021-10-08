Buckfield shooting suspect to appear in court Friday

Oct. 8—BUCKFIELD — Travis Lowell, charged with shooting a man at a Turner Street home this week, is expected to appear in court Friday.

Lowell, 25, of Turner Street in Buckfield, was arrested Monday in the shooting of James Kimball, 25, also of Buckfield, according to the Oxford County Sheriff's Office. Kimball suffered gunshot wounds to his abdomen and was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. His injuries were not life-threatening, according to a statement Thursday from the Sheriff's Office.

Oxford County dispatchers were contacted about 6 p.m. Monday that a man had suffered gunshot wounds at a residence on Turner Street. Deputies from Oxford County and Androscoggin County, and Maine State Police responded to the home and found Kimball on the ground and quickly detained Lowell, the statement said.

No other details were made available.