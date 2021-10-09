Buckfield shooting suspect released from jail

Oct. 9—SOUTH PARIS — A Buckfield man charged with shooting a man in that town Monday is free on bail.

Authorities said Travis Lowell, 25, of Turner Street was arrested Monday, accused of shooting James Kimball, 25, of Buckfield at a home on Turner Street.

Kimball, who was shot in the abdomen, was taken to a Lewiston hospital, according to the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.

Lowell posted $500 bail at the Oxford County Jail and was released Monday night, a corrections officer said.

Lowell is due in court Dec. 16, authorities said.

A clerk at the Oxford County courthouse said Friday that prosecutors hadn't filed a criminal complaint against Lowell, who was expected to appear in court Friday. Had he not been released on bail, a complaint would have been required for a court appearance.

Dispatchers were told about 6 p.m. Monday that a man had been shot at a home on Turner Street. Deputies from Oxford County and Androscoggin County, and Maine State Police responded to the home and found Kimball on the ground. They detained Lowell, who was booked and released from the jail.