Buckfield teen found in North Carolina

Dec. 1—PARIS — A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing last week from her Buckfield home was found Tuesday night at a house in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Oxford County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

Hannah Thomas, 14, was reported missing Saturday by her mother, Chief Deputy James Urquhart announced Tuesday in a statement to the news media.

The juvenile was last seen Friday at her family's house on Darnit Road.

Thomas was found about 11 p.m. through coordination between law enforcement agencies and media partners. Her family is coordinating with police to bring Thomas home, the chief deputy said.

"Investigators will continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the missing teenager," Urquhart said.