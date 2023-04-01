Buckfield teen reported missing

Mar. 31—PARIS — The Oxford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Hannah Thomas of Buckfield.

Thomas was reported missing Wednesday by her mother, with whom she resides.

Thomas, who is not known to have a phone in her possession, has frequently run away. In the past, she has been located after several days by family or friends in the Lewiston-Auburn area, Oxford County Chief Deputy James Urquhart said.

Last November, she was located in North Carolina after being missing for about a week, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Thomas is considered an at-risk juvenile, Urquhart said. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings, black sneakers and a gray, hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or who has contact with Thomas, are encouraged to contact local police and/or the Oxford County Sheriff's Office at 207-743-9554.