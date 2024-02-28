Buckhead sinkhole negatively impacts businesses
The sinkhole that opened up on Peachtree Street has become a traffic nightmare for drivers and pedestrians, and a pain for the local businesses it temporarily shut down.
The sinkhole that opened up on Peachtree Street has become a traffic nightmare for drivers and pedestrians, and a pain for the local businesses it temporarily shut down.
Media startup DailyHunt is in advanced stages of talks to acquire the Bengaluru-headquartered social media startup Koo, two sources familiar with the matter told me. The deliberation follows Koo, which has sought to become a Twitter rival, aggressively hunting for new capital throughout last year. Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka said in September that the startup -- which has raised over $60 million from investors including Tiger Global, Accel, 3One4 Capital, Mirae Asset and Blume -- was looking to find a strategic partner with a "distribution strength" for its "next phase" of journey.
Strus made FIVE 3-pointers in the final four minutes.
Whether you're a student, a working professional, or a retiree, choosing the right credit card can greatly impact your personal finances. Here's how to find the right credit card for you.
Nathan Wade’s former business partner Terrence Bradley again takes the witness stand at a hearing to decide whether Wade’s romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should disqualify both from prosecuting the case against former President Donald Trump and 18 others.
These are the most searched vehicles using data complied by Google for 340 new electric, hybrid and ICE vehicles of the most sought-after makes and models in 2024.
A lot has changed at HTC in the decade since a small team broke off to form its mixed reality division. Much like last year, HTC has gone big with the booth. Beyond this, a few representatives from third parties are talking up their own wares, including Nord Space ApS, which helped customize an HTC headset for Danish ISS crew member Andreas Mogensen.
The La Squadra x Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail comes with a removable tailcone, honoring the Alpine A220 race car that came in long- and short-tail versions.
A few Anker charging accessories we recommend are back on sale, including the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery down to $35.
The cuts will impact 8% of the division's global workforce, as Sony becomes the latest company to announce major cuts in recent weeks and months. "After careful consideration and many leadership discussions over several months, it has become clear changes need to be made to continue to grow the business and develop the company," said PlayStation chief Jim Ryan in a note to employees.
GitHub today announced the general availability of Copilot Enterprise, the $39/month version of its code completion tool and developer-centric chatbot for large businesses. Copilot Enterprise includes all of the features of the existing Business plan, including IP indemnity, but extends this with a number of crucial features for larger teams. Copilot is now also integrated with Microsoft's Bing search engine (currently in beta) and soon, users will also be able to fine-tune Copilot's models based on a team's existing codebase as well.
Consumer Reports' 2024 rankings include a shocking number of electrified vehicles at the top, but the bottom five brands have some catching up to do.
Consumer Reports (CR) named BMW the top overall pick in its 2024 Brand Report Card rankings, with the German automaker becoming the first back-to-back winner since 2017.
The stories you need to start your day: The $25B Kroger-Albertsons merger, Ohtani’s first Dodgers game and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Recurring revenue is pretty much the holy grail for any business -- it's precisely why Apple has segued toward being almost as much a services company as it is a hardware company, with 20% of its revenue now emanating from Apple TV+, Apple Music, iCloud, and an array of other subscription and non-subscription-based services. The cost of acquiring new customers has also reportedly increased by more than 200% over the past decade, which highlights the importance of predictable revenue streams. Reducing churn is the name of the game.
Shadowfax, one of the largest logistics service providers to hyper-local and on-demand delivery businesses in India, has raised $100 million in a new funding round as it clocks a yearly growth of 35%. TPG NewQuest led Shadowfax's Series E financing round, which includes some secondary transactions, the startup said on Tuesday. TechCrunch reported last year that TPG NewQuest was evaluating an investment in Shadowfax.
For the second time in a few weeks, Republican voters in an early presidential primary contest state are faced with having two elections in the space of a few days.
A team led by former Twitter engineers is rethinking how AI can be used to help people process news and information. Particle.news, which entered into private beta over the weekend, is a new startup offering a personalized, "multi-perspective" news reading experience that not only leverages AI to summarize the news, but also aims to do so in a way that fairly compensates authors and publishers -- or so is the claim. While Particle hasn't yet shared its business model, it arrives at a time when there's a growing concern about the impact of AI on a rapidly shrinking news ecosystem.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.
Today, KKR added to that growing total when it announced it was going to acquire Broadcom’s end user computing business for $4 billion. You may recall that Broadcom spent $61 billion to buy VMware last year and has been looking to recoup some of the high price tag ever since. Almost immediately, Broadcom began slashing costs, starting with laying off over 2,000 VMware employees, just a week after the deal was official.