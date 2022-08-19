Buckhead Theatre vandalized after police say drunk man got into fight at Buckhead Saloon

WSBTV.com News Staff
New video shows the mess left behind at the Buckhead Theatre after it was vandalized overnight.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer captured video of the damage where someone shattered the glass to the front doors of the popular venue.

Police confirmed to Channel 2 that they arrested a young man in his 20s. His name has not been released, but he will be charged with criminal damage to property.

Investigators said the man was drunk and got into a fight at the Buckhead Saloon up the street.

The man got mad, left and walked toward the theatre. Police said the man was caught on camera picking up a rope stanchion and smashing the glass.

He didn’t take anything inside.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Live Nation, which operates the Buckhead Theatre, to learn how long the damage will take the repair.

