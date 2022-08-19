Buckhead Theatre vandalized after police say drunk man got into fight at Buckhead Saloon
New video shows the mess left behind at the Buckhead Theatre after it was vandalized overnight.
A Channel 2 Action News photographer captured video of the damage where someone shattered the glass to the front doors of the popular venue.
Police confirmed to Channel 2 that they arrested a young man in his 20s. His name has not been released, but he will be charged with criminal damage to property.
Investigators said the man was drunk and got into a fight at the Buckhead Saloon up the street.
The man got mad, left and walked toward the theatre. Police said the man was caught on camera picking up a rope stanchion and smashing the glass.
He didn’t take anything inside.
Channel 2 Action News reached out to Live Nation, which operates the Buckhead Theatre, to learn how long the damage will take the repair.
