Buckingham announces funding for Bolivar Peninsula Beach and Dune Restoration project

Dec. 13—AUSTIN — Texas Land Commissioner Dr. Dawn Buckingham Wednesday announced the approval of Coastal Erosion Planning and Response Act (CEPRA) funding for the Bolivar Peninsula Beach and Dune Restoration project. The Bolivar Peninsula Special Utility District, Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, Galveston County Road Administrator Lee Crowder, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry, and Galveston County Precinct 2 Commissioner Joe Giusti played pivotal roles in securing this funding.

"As a Texan who grew up near the coast and lived on Galveston Island for more than a decade — preserving our state's precious shorelines and their communities is a top priority," Buckingham said in a news release. "I am honored to be able to bring this much-needed funding to Galveston County for this beneficial project. Ensuring Bolivar Peninsula's only hurricane evacuation route, Highway 87, is fortified is critical to the safety of this community."

The Bolivar Peninsula Beach and Dune Restoration project seeks to:

— Provide crucial protection for Highway 87, Bolivar Peninsula's only hurricane evacuation route

— Restore additional essential beach and dune systems

With these focused goals, this project sets an example for the beneficial use of CEPRA funds for economic and coastal resilience benefits.

The CEPRA Program helps communities across the Texas coast implement erosion response projects and related studies to understand and reduce coastal erosion as it threatens public beaches, natural resources, coastal development, public infrastructure, and public and private property.