Buckingham now charged in church, restaurant and Grasshopper fires

Charges continue to pile up on a Wichita Falls man accused of arson and burglary, extending now to the destruction of a church, a restaurant, and the setting of grassfires in Wichita Falls.

No caption

New affidavits accuse Waylon Farrell Buckingham of starting a fire at Freedom Baptist Church at 3800 Shasta Drive Tuesday morning. Investigators believed Buckingham was connected to a burglary and attempted arson at the church on Sept. 16 and they began tracking him. Church leaders said the building was a total loss.

More: Arson suspect now charged in burglaries, theft of sex doll

The affidavit also alleges he set fire to the China Star restaurant at 1024 East Central Freeway on April 12. At that three-alarm fire, investigators discovered doors were ajar and an accelerant was used.

Investigators also connect Buckingham to a large grassfire on July 29 at East Hatton and Hammon roads known as the Grasshopper Fire. It burned 396 acres and injured one person.

Believing Buckingham to be a person of interest in the local fires, on Monday police spotted and tailed him in the vicinity of a fire in a vacant house and two grass fires in north Wichita Falls. Investigators’ observations and some security footage that placed Buckingham’s pickup at the housefire led to his arrest.

Investigators also used cellphone data to put phones owned by Buckingham and a relative in the vicinity of the China Star and Grasshopper fires.

A search of Buckingham’s home in the 5000 block of Sand Beach Drive after his arrest led to charges against him in two burglaries, including one at the China Star before the fire. Money and decorative items were taken.

Police also charged Buckingham with breaking into DW's Adult Store on Sheppard Access Road on May 2 and stealing a lifelike female doll. The search of Buckingham’s home turned up items from China Star and the headless portion of the stolen doll, according to affidavits.

Police said they also recovered trailers stolen from two churches.

Buckingham's total bail is set at $571,500 and he remained in the Wichita County Jail Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Buckingham now charged in church, restaurant and Grasshopper fires