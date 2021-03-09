Buckingham Palace breaks silence on Meghan and Harry allegations

Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Tuesday responding to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which the couple accused unnamed members of the royal family of expressing concern about what the skin tone of their baby would be.

Why it matters: The allegations of racism and "character assassination" made by Harry and Meghan have sent shockwaves through the centuries-old institution and dominated global headlines for the past several days.

The harassment Meghan Markle has endured from the British press since her marriage to the Duke of Sussex in 2018 prompted the couple to permanently step away from royal duties last month.

In Sunday's interview with Oprah, which drew 17.1 million viewers in the U.S., Meghan revealed that the misery of being a working royal and lack of support drove her to thoughts of suicide.

What they're saying:

The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.

Buckingham Palace on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free and confidential support for anyone in distress, in addition to prevention and crisis resources. Also available for online chat.

