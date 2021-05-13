Buckingham Palace asked a Trump supporter to remove a doctored image of Queen Elizabeth from his campaign bus, a report says

Buckingham Palace asked a Trump supporter to remove a doctored image of Queen Elizabeth from his campaign bus, a report says
Melissa Wiley
·2 min read
Trump Train image larger skitched
An unofficial Trump campaign bus featuring a doctored image of Queen Elizabeth II. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo

  • Buckingham Palace reportedly asked a Trump supporter to remove an image of the Queen from his bus.

  • The doctored image showed Queen Elizabeth II wearing a MAGA hat, BuzzFeed News reported.

  • The bus belongs to Trump supporter Buddy Hall and appeared at a May 7 Republican rally in Florida.

An image of Queen Elizabeth II wearing a "Make American Great Again" hat on an unofficial campaign bus known as the "Trump Train" has caught the attention of Buckingham Palace, BuzzFeed News reported.

The report said the palace is not pleased with the doctored image and has requested that the bus' owner, 64-year-old Trump supporter Buddy Hall, remove it.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment, but a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that "representations asking for [the photo's] removal have been made."

Hall told Insider that he has not heard from anyone at Buckingham Palace, but he said he was in the process of redecorating the bus and had planned to remove the image anyway.

Hall wrote on the Trump Train's official Facebook page on May 1 that the bus's decor would be updated within two weeks to remove the image of "traitor Pence," among other images.

"When we decided to redo the whole bus again, I didn't want to put any old images on there," he told Insider.

Hall said he found the doctored image of the Queen on the internet when decorating the bus back in 2019, but isn't sure of its original source.

The original, undoctored image of Queen Elizabeth was taken on April 1, 2011, by the Getty Images photographer Christopher Furlong, BuzzFeed reported.

Hall said he has been taking the bus around the country to support Trump's reelection.

"I've never voted in my life, so I'm not a political person, but I figured the president made a lot of sacrifices in his life to try to make America great," he said of the inspiration behind the bus.

The Trump Train recently made an appearance at a Republican rally for Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene in The Villages, Florida, on May 7.

"I've never been a Democrat or Republican, but the Trumps are Republicans, so naturally, I go to Republican events to draw people to their events," Hall said.

