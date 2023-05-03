Buckingham Palace threat: police detain man with suspected weapon

A controlled explosion was carried out by police Tuesday at Buckingham Palace after a man was arrested on suspicion of having a weapon.

London cops said the suspect approached the palace gates and tossed items believed to be shotgun cartridges onto the grounds.

The police also found a bag in the man’s possession which they deemed suspicious, although they said it was not being treated as a terrorism-related threat.

“Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody,” said Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald. “There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public.”

Cordons were set up in the area late Tuesday, and police said the investigation into the incident was ongoing.

The alleged threat came as London and Buckingham Palace braced for the king’s coronation, set for Saturday at the nearby Westminster Abbey. King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, were reportedly not in Buckingham Palace when the incident took place.

The area has seen an influx of tourism in recent weeks as public anticipation grows for the event, which will be the U.K.’s first coronation since Queen Elizabeth II received her crown in 1953.

Before the ceremony, Charles and Camilla will be taken in a gilded coach from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. There, the two will officially receive their crowns and then return to the palace, where they will appear on the balcony to greet the public.

After much media speculation into drama surrounding the Royal Family, it’s being reported that Prince Harry will attend the event, but wife Meghan Markle and their children will not.

With News Wire Services