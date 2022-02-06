Buckle (NYSE:BKE) shareholders have earned a 44% CAGR over the last three years

It hasn't been the best quarter for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 24% in that time. In contrast, the return over three years has been impressive. In three years the stock price has launched 109% higher: a great result. It's not uncommon to see a share price retrace a bit, after a big gain. The fundamental business performance will ultimately dictate whether the top is in, or if this is a stellar buying opportunity.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Buckle achieved compound earnings per share growth of 34% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 28% average annual increase in the share price. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 7.60.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Buckle has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Buckle's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Buckle, it has a TSR of 196% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Buckle has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 6.7% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 25% per year, is even more impressive. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Buckle (including 1 which is concerning) .

