Buckle opens new denim/specialty store in Midtown Village in Tuscaloosa

Buckle, a denim and specialty retailer, has opened a new storefront in Tuscaloosa at Midtown Village.

According to a news release, the new store layout is designed to create an enhanced and immersive shopping experience so guests can find styles that are true to their look.

"We're thrilled to welcome Buckle, a favorite in Tuscaloosa, to Midtown Village," said Mary Beyer Lell, head of leasing for Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors, in a news release.

"Our commitment to enriching the retail experience at Midtown Village remains steadfast, ensuring a diverse and enticing selection for shoppers in Tuscaloosa and Northport," she said.

Midtown Village, which opened in 2007, is at 1800 McFarland Blvd. E.

Buckle is known for its incredible selection of jeans, but guests can also find over 200 top national brands like Free People clothing, Sorel boots, Levi’s, White Crow, Rock Revival, Hey Dude shoes, Oakley sunglasses, Hurley, Hidden, Billabong, Ray-Ban glasses and more.

This marks the second Buckle in Tuscaloosa, with the first location in University Mall, 1701 McFarland Blvd. E.

A grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. The ceremony will include giveaways, like complimentary Midtown Village shopping totes, and shoppers can register to win a $250 Buckle gift card.

