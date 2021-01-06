'Buckle up': Sen. Chuck Schumer sees Senate majority leader role within reach

National Review

Some of President Donald Trump’s most ardent backers in the U.S. House and Senate refused to confirm Arizona’s Electoral College votes during today’s joint session of Congress, the latest effort to cast doubt and overturn November’s presidential election based on unfounded allegations of fraud trumpeted by Trump and his allies.But debate over their objections was suspended when a massive crowd of pro-Trump protestors waving Trump 2020 flags swarmed Capitol Hill and stormed the U.S. Capitol building. Some lawmakers fled, while others sheltered inside. It was not immediately clear if the Congressional hearing would be able to resume on Wednesday to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.Earlier in the day, Trump riled up the crowd at a rally where he ranted that November’s election was a “disgrace,” repeated baseless conspiracy theories about a stolen election, and vowed that, “We will never give up. We will never concede.”He urged the crowd to march to the Capitol to “cheer on” members of Congress who had intended to challenge the vote counts in several states that Trump lost in November.“Today we will see whether Republicans stand strong for integrity of our elections, but whether or not they stand strong for our country,” Trump told the crowd, adding that , “our country has been under siege for a long time.”Trump did not condemn the protesters after they stormed the Capitol. Rather, he tweeted his support for Capitol police and law enforcement. “They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!” he tweeted.> Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!> > -- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021EARLIER:A Congressional hearing to certify the Electoral College vote for the presidential election has been paused and lawmakers have been urged to take shelter after protestors supporting President Donald Trump have entered the U.S. Capitol.EARLIER:Vice President Mike Pence announced Wednesday afternoon that he would not accede to President Trump's demand that he reject slates of electors submitted by battleground states where the president has alleged massive fraud.“It’s is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not.”Some of President Donald Trump’s most ardent backers in the U.S. House and Senate will formally object to the confirmation of the Electoral College votes in several states during today’s joint session of Congress, the latest effort to overturn the results of November’s presidential election based on unfounded allegations of fraud trumpeted by Trump and his allies.The effort has virtually no chance of success, as every Democrat and many Republicans are expected to reject the challenges. But that it is happening at all shows just how firm a grip Trump still has on the Republican Party, even as his time in the White House nears its end.Trump has repeatedly insisted that Pence has unilateral authority to reject electors certified by states in which he claims the his victory was stolen. Pence's statement was released as Trump was making that case before thousands of supporters gathered outside the White House for a "Stop the Steal" rally.“I’m going to be watching,” Trump said, “because history is going to be made. We’re going to see whether or not we have great and courageous leaders, or whether or not we have leaders who should be ashamed of themselves throughout history, throughout eternity, they’ll be ashamed.” Trump vowed to “primary the hell out of” Republicans who don’t fight for him.Congress will convene at 1 p.m. for the joint session, normally a ceremonial affair to count and recognize the Electoral votes from each state. Instead, a cadre of Republicans in the House and Senate plan to challenge the results in some of the states where Trump lost. As a result, the session is expected to drag into Wednesday evening.Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has urged his members not to object to the Electoral College certification, in part because doing so would force GOP senators to debate and vote on the objections, putting them in a difficult political position.Trump has deemed Republicans who don’t back the effort to reverse his loss a “surrender caucus” that “will go down in infamy as weak and ineffective ‘guardians’ of our Nation, who were willing to accept the certification of fraudulent presidential numbers!”> The “Surrender Caucus” within the Republican Party will go down in infamy as weak and ineffective “guardians” of our Nation, who were willing to accept the certification of fraudulent presidential numbers!> > -- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2021 Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is expected to kick off the effort by objecting to the Electoral College votes in Arizona, where Trump lost by just over 10,000 votes. McConnell is expected to respond.Arizona will be the first state to have its Electoral College votes challenged because the state’s votes are tallied in alphabetical order.After each state objection, the House and Senate will meet separately for up to two hours to debate and vote on the matter, according to a CNN report. It’s unclear exactly how many states will be challenged.Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who lost her re-election on Tuesday, released a statement on Monday saying she intends to object to the certification of the Electoral College votes from her state.> pic.twitter.com/K3OXNlSN0L> > -- Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) January 4, 2021Trump and his allies have been alleging for two months now that the November election was stolen from him due to fraud in several states, including Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Election officials who have reviewed the results in those states say they’ve found no evidence of massive fraud or discrepancies.The Trump campaign’s legal attempts to challenge the election results in the courts all failed. His lawyers have not produced hard evidence to back their claims that the election was stolen.Over the weekend, Trump questioned Georgia’s secretary of state over a laundry list of conspiracy theories and said he needs to find more than 11,000 votes to reverse his loss in that state.The members of Congress expected to object to the Electoral College votes today are basing their challenges not on proof of fraud, but rather allegations of fraud, and what they see as insufficient efforts to investigate those allegations.“This is about the integrity of our elections, and this is about taking a stand where you can take a stand,” Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, a leader of the effort, said on Fox News this week. “I suppose you can just say, ‘Well listen, nothing I do will matter, it won’t matter if object or not, so I will just sit by and do nothing.’ That’s one approach. But I can tell you that the people of my state, they won’t understand that and they shouldn’t.