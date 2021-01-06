'Buckle up': Sen. Chuck Schumer sees Senate majority leader role within reach

Joseph Spector, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle

ALBANY, N.Y. – On Wednesday morning, Sen. Chuck Schumer declared Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock as the winners of the Georgia runoff after both candidates claimed victory in the Senate races. Media outlets also named Warnock the victor, while most outlets deemed Ossoff's race too close to call.

If Ossoff wins, it would make Schumer, a Brooklyn native who started his political career at age 23 in the state assembly, the first Jewish Senate majority leader and the first from New York. This at a time when neo-Nazis have been charged in terrorism plots nearing the election and attack ads against Ossoff were called anti-Semitic.

“It feels like a brand new day. For the first time in six years, Democrats will operate a majority in the United States Senate – and that will be very good for the American people," Schumer said in a statement.

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., right, speaks next to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., during a news conference about COVID-19, Thursday in Washington.
If Schumer, 70, becomes majority leader, it would be no smooth ride. Even if Democrats are the winners of the Georgia seats, it will be a 50-50 split with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote.

And Schumer would have to balance the political ideologies in his own party between moderates and liberals as Democrats would be emboldened if they can control the House, the presidency and the Senate.

But Schumer has long operated as a moderate Democrat while trying to stay ahead of the progressive political winds within his own party in New York and the nation.

Even in New York, he may be pushed left: progressive firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been rumored as a potential primary challenger to Schumer in 2020, potentially setting up a heavyweight matchup of two national Democratic stars. Ocasio-Cortez has not given an indication she's considering a run.

"I’m still very much in a place where I’m trying to decide what is the most effective thing I can do to help our Congress, our (political) process, and our country actually address the issues of climate change, health care, wage inequality, etc.,” she told the site Punchbowl on Jan. 4.

For now, though, Schumer will look to forge a coalition with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President-elect Joe Biden, whom he long served within the chamber.

He may also need to build support for any initiatives with Republicans in the Senate and their leader Mitch McConnell, who will still be a major force.

That agenda will likely include broader benefits for unemployed Americans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an overhaul of how the pandemic and the vaccine distribution is handled and a larger economic agenda.

“America is experiencing one of the greatest crises we have ever faced, and the Senate Democratic Majority is committed to delivering the bold change and help Americans need and demand. Senate Democrats know America is hurting – help is on the way," Schumer said in a statement.

On Twitter, Schumer was more concise.

"Buckle up," he tweeted Wednesday.

