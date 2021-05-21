Buckle Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Buckle (NYSE:BKE, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $39.87 per share and the market cap of $2 billion, Buckle stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Buckle is shown in the chart below.


Because Buckle is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Buckle has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.05, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Buckle's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Buckle over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Buckle has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $901.3 million and earnings of $2.65 a share. Its operating margin is 18.64%, which ranks better than 93% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. Overall, the profitability of Buckle is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Buckle over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Buckle's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. Buckle's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 4.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Buckle's ROIC was 22.90, while its WACC came in at 7.43. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Buckle is shown below:

In summary, Buckle (NYSE:BKE, 30-year Financials) stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. To learn more about Buckle stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

