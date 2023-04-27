Buckley fatal dog shooting case bound over to circuit court

Apr. 27—CADILLAC — A felony animal abuse case filed last month against a Buckley man, accused of shooting his neighbor's dog, has been bound over for trial.

Thomas Middaugh, 43, faces a felony charge of third-degree killing and torturing an animal, punishable by up to four years in prison, court records show.

Middaugh's attorney, Robert Champion, could not be reached for comment Wednesday. A court administrator said the court entered a "not guilty" plea on Middaugh's behalf.

Michigan State Police officers were called to investigate an animal abuse complaint after a Buckley family reported their black Labrador retriever, Bear, was shot and killed.

Samantha Olds told law enforcement Bear went missing Feb. 3 from her family's West County Line Road property and when she and her husband, Justin Olds, and a few friends went searching for him they found blood on the ground.

Olds said the group followed Bear's tracks, found blood at a neighboring property and across the road, and called police.

Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll previously said that troopers responded to a Wexford County home the next morning and began investigating.

Officers' detailed their discovery in a press release:

"The investigation revealed the owner of the property, 43-year-old Thomas William Middaugh, from Buckley, had shot the dog multiple times with a .22 caliber rifle. He then cut the head and legs off the dog, wrapped it in a tarp, and put it inside a box that he hid inside his barn."

Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins charged Middaugh and the case was bound over to 28th Circuit Court on March 21, according to information from a court administrator.

Olds said Bear was 7 years old, a family pet and was wearing a collar and tags when he went missing. Michigan criminal code states it is illegal for anyone other than a law enforcement officer to injure or attempt to kill a dog with a current license.

A possible exception, according to the statute, is if a dog is killing livestock, although Olds said Bear had a gentle nature and was trained to retrieve ducks and geese, but would not chase or kill livestock.

Story continues

Olds said Bear was a community dog, a regular at pond parties on the couple's property, but also went with the couple and their children to local parks and pet stores.

"Bear knew all basic tricks such as sit, lay down, roll over, shake, chase your tail and speak," Olds said, explaining how she could stack treats on his nose and he'd sit still until she gave him the "Go" command.

"Sometimes we would try to trick him and say 'GOAT!' — he knew the difference, and would still be a statue," Olds said.

At a hearing in March, District Court Judge Audrey D. Van Alst released Middaugh on a personal recognizance bond with conditions: Middaugh had to have someone else take possession of his firearms and store them; he cannot leave the state; and can keep his own two dogs, but not acquire any new animals, the judge said.

He also may not interact with the Olds family, the judge said.

Middaugh waived a preliminary hearing, a court administrator said Wednesday. A pre-trial conference is scheduled May 26.

If the case goes to trial, that proceeding is scheduled for June 13.