Buckley man charged with felony after neighbor's dog shot, killed

Mar. 9—CADILLAC — A Wexford County man was arraigned in district court on charges related to the fatal shooting of his neighbor's dog following an investigation by the Michigan State Police.

Thomas Middaugh, 43, of Buckley faces a felony charge in 84th District Court of third-degree killing and torturing an animal, punishable by up to four years in prison.

MSP officers were called to investigate an animal abuse complaint after a Buckley family reported their black Labrador retriever, Bear, was shot and killed.

Samantha Olds previously said Bear went missing from her family's West County Line Road property last month and she, her husband, Justin Olds, and a few friends went searching for him Feb. 3, found blood on the ground and called police.

Olds said the group followed Bear's tracks, found blood at a neighboring property and across the road.

MSP Lt. Derrick Carroll previously said troopers responded to a Wexford County home the next day and began investigating.

A report was sent to Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins who confirmed he'd authorized the charge, although he did not provide the defendant's name until Thursday's arraignment in 84th District Court.

Olds said Bear was wearing a collar and tags; Michigan criminal code states it is illegal for anyone other than a law enforcement officer to injure or attempt to kill a dog with a current license.

A possible exception, according to the statute, is if a dog is killing livestock, although Olds said there was never an indication that is what happened.

Bear was a family pet, Olds said, with a gentle nature.

Middaugh was taken to Wexford County's jail Tuesday; 84th District Court Judge Audrey D. Van Alst released Middaugh on a personal recognizance bond with conditions on Thursday.

Middaugh must have someone else take possession of his firearms and store them, he cannot leave the state and cannot acquire any new animals. However, he can keep his own two dogs.

"You must not have any interaction whatsoever with anybody else's animal of any kind, do you understand?" the judge asked during the arraignment.

Middaugh said he did.

A preliminary hearing has yet to be scheduled, court records show.