Buckley man who shot, dismembered neighbor's dog gets jail time

Jul. 25—CADILLAC — A judge provided an impromptu civics lesson to a gallery of in-person court watchers, then sent a man who admitted to fatally shooting his neighbor's dog to jail for 60 days.

"How the dog was treated afterward is what shocks the senses of the court," 28th Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore said during sentencing hearing Monday.

Thomas Middaugh, 43, of Buckley previously pleaded guilty to a single count of attempted killing and torturing an animal, after admitting he shot a black Labrador named "Bear," cut up the dog's body and hid it in his barn.

Bear belonged to a neighboring family, the Olds, and Samantha Olds gave a victim's impact statement in court, while surrounded by about 20 supporters.

"I'm not sure what his plan was for the dismemberment but that is just something that we can't unsee, ever," Olds said. "The box we received him in was a dirty cardboard box and Bear was wrapped in garbage bags. It's something we can't outlive in our memory."

Bear was returned to the Olds following an investigation by Michigan State Police troopers, who responded to Middaugh's property in early February.

Court records show Middaugh at first denied killing the dog or knowing its whereabouts, then acknowledged shooting Bear under repeated questioning.

Middaugh during a plea hearing earlier this year said he shot the dog after it strayed onto his property and began fighting with his dog, a rottweiler, which was tied up on a dog run.

Olds disputed this, stating that Bear was friendly to people and other dogs and would not initiate a fight.

Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins told the court that Middaugh was the only witness to Bear's described behavior, and seemed to call into question the accuracy of the story.

Wiggins said he'd received more correspondence from the public about this case than any other he'd prosecuted in Wexford County, including cases where someone had been charged with murder.

Middaugh's actions after the shooting added to the nature of the crime, Wiggins said, and should qualify as justification for the judge to sentence Middaugh to jail time.

"What gets us to a jail sentence is the fact that he hid it, he dismembered the dog," Wiggins said. "I realize no sentence is going to make the Olds' family whole. This is a terrible loss that they suffered."

Middaugh gave a brief statement — "I apologize for the whole situation," he said. "I'm sorry."

Middaugh's attorney Mark Champion said his client thought he was within his rights, has since learned different, is undergoing counseling and regrets the harm he caused the Olds family.

Champion asked Judge Elmore to sentence Middaugh to costs and fines, while Wiggins asked for costs, fines, 18-24 months' probation and four to five months in jail, while acknowledging this went beyond sentencing guidelines.

"There's no good way to handle this case," Wiggins said. "The legislature, unfortunately in dog law, is still set in the past and has not morphed into recognizing that people see their animals, particularly their dogs, as members of the family."

At which point Elmore began his civics lesson, explaining, largely to the public gathered in support of the Olds, how the legislature, in 2020, changed sentencing laws.

"There are often misperceptions for people who like to say that the law in Wexford County is failing them," Elmore said, taking a deep breath, "or when they try to discuss this case or other cases."

When someone is convicted of a felony, as Middaugh was in pleading guilty to the attempted charge, a judge must refer to the Michigan Sentencing Guidelines when meting out punishment.

The option for felony convictions are what Elmore called a "presumptive" prison sentence, a "straddle cell" sentence where a judge can decide whether to send someone to jail or prison and an "intermediate sanction" — meaning a sentence that does not include confinement.

Under new sentencing guidelines, Elmore explained, a sentence guideline of 0-17 months is considered an intermediate sanction unless a judge decides there are "reasonable grounds" to add a jail term.

"They don't tell judges what reasonable grounds are," Elmore said, "but they do tell us what they are not."

Judges cannot consider anything that is already acknowledged in the sentencing guidelines, he explained, such as being a habitual offender or interfering with the administration of justice (i.e. lying to police).

"Like it or not, I am governed by those guidelines that are given to me by Lansing," Elmore said. "It is not the courts who passed this law, it's the Legislature."

Elmore said he would consider, as reasonable grounds for an upward sentencing departure, that Middaugh had two probation violations and a bond violation for previous drunk driving and revoked license convictions, and how Middaugh treated Bear's body after the dog was dead.

Elmore said the county's prosecutor brings about 1,500 criminal cases annually, the sentence might have been more lengthy if the case went to trial and Middaugh was found guilty, but "the most they can take to trial is about 18."

The remainder of the 1,500 cases are dismissed or settled via a plea agreement between the prosecutor and the defense.

Elmore then levied Middaugh's sentence — 60 days in jail, 24 months probation, court costs and a $500 fine, at which point Middaugh left the courtroom in the custody of two bailiffs.

"Nothing could ever feel like enough but we are grateful that jail time was enforced," Olds said. "We can try to move on and heal from the situation the best that we can now."

Support from family, friends and strangers that heard about the case was "overwhelming," she said, which the family is grateful for and appreciates.