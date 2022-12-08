Buckley man suspect in child sex assault

Dec. 8—TRAVERSE CITY — A Buckley man was arrested and arraigned as a suspect in a sexual assault involving a child, according to a statement from the Michigan State Police.

Troopers arrested Austin Nathaniel John, 22, from his Buckley home on Dec. 2, on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor, and put him in the Grand Traverse County Jail, according to MSP Lt. Derrick Carroll.

This past August, Carroll said troopers from the MSP Cadillac Post received a call from a Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office deputy about a case that took place just outside county lines involving the alleged sexual assault of a child between the ages of 13- and 15 years old.

According to police reports, a relative of the juvenile told officers that the first alleged encounter between John and the child took place on Dec. 31, 2020. The child was subsequently interviewed at the Traverse Bay Children's Advocacy Center and a full report was sent to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office, MSP officials said.

The prosecutor's office said they authorized an arrest warrant for John on Nov. 29, based on the findings from MSP's investigation.

John was arraigned on Monday in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County on two counts criminal sexual conduct, second-degree (victim 13 to 15) and one count criminal sexual conduct fourth-degree (victim 13 to 16), court records show.

He is currently out on a $500 cash surety bond, and being monitored with a GPS tether device, according to court documents.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 13.