Buckley police search for hit-and-run driver who rear-ended elementary school bus

Buckley police officers are searching for the driver of a vehicle that rear-ended a school bus carrying children March 9.

A light-colored, four-door sedan hit the bus about 3:50 p.m. on Mundy Loss Road near 112th Street East, according to the Buckley Police Department’s Facebook post. It’s unclear what the car’s make and model are.

Detective Jeff Plaster said the car might’ve been gold or beige. It has front-end damage.

The driver fled southbound on Mundy Loss Road, police said. No one was hurt. The bus was carrying elementary school children.

Any tips or information can be relayed to Plaster at 360-761-7828 or jplaster@cityofbuckley.com, or to the police department at 360-829-3157.