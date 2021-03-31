Buckley woman accused of embezzling $50k from Northwestern Michigan Fair

Sheri McWhirter, The Record-Eagle, Traverse City, Mich.
·2 min read

Mar. 31—TRAVERSE CITY — Prosecutors authorized a felony embezzlement charge against a Buckley woman who is accused of stealing more than $50,000 from the Northwestern Michigan Fair while she served as board treasurer.

Jillian Marie Noel, 39, faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted, according to records on file at 86th District Court in Traverse City. Authorities said she has not yet been arrested or arraigned.

"We've been working with Michigan State Police for well over a year on this process," said Joe Hubbell, fair board president.

Court records show Noel was elected treasurer of the fair association in November 2016. Investigators say from then until February last year she used the association's debit card to make unauthorized, personal purchases in excess of $50,000, according to the felony complaint on file with the district court.

Police said Noel did not have a consistent explanation when confronted about the purchases during a board meeting Feb. 12, 2020. Witnesses told investigators the answers she provided were "all over the place," court records show.

Noel could not be reached for comment at a phone number publicly listed for her.

Witnesses said Noel eventually admitted she owed the association several thousand dollars, and that her husband knew about some of what went on. She said they'd fallen on "hard times," court documents show.

Lt. Derrick Carroll said state police don't offer comments about ongoing investigations into suspects who have not yet been arraigned.

Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg confirmed Noel will face a charge of embezzlement between $50,000 and $100,000, but declined further comment.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Kyle Attwood signed Noel's arrest warrant March 23.

Hubbell said the fair association maintains some revenue from last year's event that will help the organization "get through" to this year's planned fair set to run from Aug. 8 to 14.

"It's been a huge effect on the fair. Being a nonprofit, we need that money to operate," he said.

Fair board members currently are working to develop pandemic precautions for this year's event at the fairgrounds on Blair Townhall Road, said board Secretary Carolyne Woodhams.

More information about the fair can be found at www.northwesternmichiganfair.net online.

