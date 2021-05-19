Bucknell police: Trevorton man stole credit card, faces 122 charges

May 19—LEWISBURG — A Trevorton man working on a construction project at Bucknell University allegedly stole a credit card from another construction worker and made illegal purchases totaling $649.54, according to a criminal complaint filed by Detective Sergeant Jeffrey Ettinger of the university's Public Safety Department.

Chris A. Ney, 50, of Trevorton, faces a combined 122 criminal charges filed Tuesday at the office of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, court records show. A summons was issued for Ney to appear for a preliminary hearing on June 24.

According to the criminal complaint, Ney attempted to make a purchase April 26 at Walmart Supercenter near Lewisburg when the credit card was declined. Ney confessed to having made 39 prior purchases using the card from April 15 to April 26 at multiple stores throughout the Valley, the complaint states.

The card was stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in a campus lot. The theft was reported by the owner on April 26 upon the discovery of unauthorized purchases.

Ney was working on campus when Ettinger sought him out April 28 and agreed to a recorded interview at the Public Safety office when he confessed to the crimes, the complaint states.

Ettinger allowed Ney to finish out his workday but told him that he was permanently banned from campus thereafter, the complaint states.

Ettinger charged Ney with one count each of theft from a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property as well as 40 counts each of theft, access device fraud and identity theft. The fraud charges are felonies while the rest are misdemeanor counts.