UPDATE Bucknell president: No evidence illegal bathroom videos were shared with third parties

Nov. 2—LEWISBURG — A 21-year-old Bucknell University student faces 44 misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy after university police said he had placed video equipment in a men's restroom in a dormitory club since January 2021 which showed 363 males using the urinals, according to court documents.

Matthew Nowell, of White House Station, New Jersey, was charged Tuesday by the Bucknell University Public Safety Police after a New Jersey detective alerted campus police they were investigating the man for alleged child porn, according to court documents.

Police said the detective told officers some of the videos captured while using a public bathroom, according to police.

Police say on Oct. 21, they received a call from a detective from Hunterdon, N.J., and were informed the New Jersey police were investigating Nowell, according to court documents

Police researched Nowell and discovered he was the manager of the Uptown Club, a student club, in Swartz Hall, according to a criminal complaint.

An officer went to the bathroom area of the Uptown Club and discovered two cameras inside the men's bathroom, police said.

Nowell entered the Uptown Club and police informed him they discovered the two cameras inside the bathroom, according to court documents.

Nowell allegedly admitted to recording the bathroom stalls and allegedly said he would come once a week and remove the SD cards and download them on his personal computer, according to police.

Nowell then allegedly showed police a file folder on his computer that showed individuals using the urinals, according to court documents.

Nowell told police he stored the files on an external hard drive that was in his dorm room on campus, police said.

Officers went to the dorm room and discovered 162 videos showing 363 males exposing themselves in the bathroom, police said.

Nowell was arrested and charged with 44 misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy, according to court documents.

Bucknell University President John Bravman sent an email to students Tuesday explaining the situation.

Story continues

The university has also set up a hotline — 570-577-2222 — for anyone "who thinks they could have been recorded in the Uptown men's bathroom," Bravman wrote. "Individuals who are identified in the video footage will be contacted by public safety.

"Initial forensics indicate that no video files were shared with third parties or any other individuals," he said.

Bravman said in the email that counseling services are available to any member of the campus community who requests support.

"Bucknell Public Safety is coordinating closely with the Union County District Attorney and other law enforcement agencies and will continue to conduct its investigation with urgency and respect for victim privacy," Bravman wrote. "The announcement was made at this time because of the scope and complexity of the investigation. All evidence will be maintained securely with disclosure limited to law enforcement purposes."

Bravman said the university has taken immediate and significant actions.

"Public Safety inspected all public campus restrooms to locate any additional hidden devices and none were found. Routine inspection of public campus restrooms for hidden devices will continue," he wrote to students.

"The security and safety of our campus is of the utmost importance. I am deeply disturbed by the actions of the suspect, and emphasize that Bucknell is fully committed to protecting the privacy and well-being of our community."

Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez praised the university for its response.

"Bucknell University administrators acted swiftly to address an injustice and eliminate a threat to the safety and security we expect for students at a college campus," she said. "It is important that there be resources allocated for those directly impacted and for the rest of the campus community."