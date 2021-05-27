Bucks Co. officer arrested on child porn charges

A Bucks County police officer from Montgomery County was hailed a hero last year for rescuing a horse from a barn fire. He is now facing child pornography charges.

TAMALA EDWARDS: There's new information on a Bucks County officer in trouble himself now with the law. He was once hailed a hero, but he's now facing serious criminal charges. Investigators say they found 10 images of child porn in 47-year-old Matthew Reiss' email. Just last year in July, "Action News" interviewed Reiss after his bodycam footage recorded the officer and his partner rescuing a horse from a barn fire in Hilltown Township. Reiss has been placed on administrative leave.

