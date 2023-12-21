Bucks County 911 dispatch experiencing technical issues. What you should do

The Bucks County 911 Center is experiencing technical issues as of about 10 a.m. Thursday that are affecting its call-taking capacity, according to a county spokesman.

Incoming calls are still being received at 911 emergency dispatch headquarters, but it is at a “diminished capacity.” The county is working with the system vendor, Motorola, to fix the issue as soon as possible, county spokesman James O’Malley said.

As of 11:48 a.m. the problem has not been fixed.

Bucks County officials are reporting technical issues with its 911 Dispatch Center on Dec. 21, 2023.

All county fire, EMS and police departments agencies in the county have been notified of the issue.

Residents who need emergency assistance should still call 911. But if unsuccessful, they should place calls directly to local police, fire or EMS agencies.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

