Bucks County authorities say this man sold deadly fentanyl disguised as legit prescriptions

Bucks County authorities have charged a Philadelphia man with distributing more than 20,000 pills containing fentanyl manufactured to appear as legitimate prescription painkillers over the last two years.

The Dec. 6 arrest of Brian Franklin, 24, of Stanwood Street, comes three months after the federal government warned of an unprecedented spike this year in counterfeit prescription pills containing deadly amounts of the powerful synthetic opiate.

Franklin, who is facing five drug-related felony charges, is incarcerated in Bucks County Correctional Center in lieu of 10% of $9 million bail. He had no legal representation listed on the court docket.

A Philadelphia man faces charges for allegedly supplying more than 20,000 fentanyl pills marketed as Percocet.

Why DA ruled police shooting justified Northampton police officers cleared in fatal shooting. Here is what Bucks County DA found

An investigation by the Bucks County Detectives Drug Strike Force and the Middletown Township Police Department alleges that Franklin was the source supplier of fentanyl pills to other drug dealers in Bucks County.

Since 2021, Franklin delivered more than 1,000 fentanyl pills a month and he used a mobile payment app to get paid for the drugs, the investigation found, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

During the investigation, law enforcement recovered more than 1,800 pressed fentanyl pills that Franklin delivered, the DA said. The pills were made to appear identical to Percocet pills, a prescription pain medication.

Authorities allege that a list of transactions showed that Franklin used a mobile payment app to sell the drugs and he received nearly $60,000.

It was not immediately known if the fentanyl pills Franklin allegedly distributed contained at least two milligrams of the powerful opiate, which is considered a deadly dose, according to the DEA.

The DEA safety alert warned law enforcement have seized more than 9.5 million counterfeit pills as of September, more than was seized in the last two years combined, according to the federal agency.

The mass-produced pills are marketed as legitimate medications, and sold on social media and e-commerce platforms, the DEA alert said. But the agency’s lab testing has found that two out of every five pills with fentanyl contain a potentially lethal dose.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, last year more than 93,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States. Fentanyl is the primary driver of overdose deaths according to public safety and law enforcement experts.

More Bucks County crime news How three former Bucks County inmates allegedly smuggled drugs into the jail.

What is next for Morrisville, its police Morrisville has a new temporary police administrator. What's next for former chief?

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bucks County drug arrest follows warning of surge in counterfeit pills