Which Bucks County businesses and agencies are closed on Presidents Day

Presidents Day will lead to a three-day weekend for many with Monday being a federal holiday.

Here's everything to know about what will be closed on Presidents Day.

Bucks County administration, banks and courts closed for Presidents Day

Bucks County Administration spokesperson James O'Malley said that the county's administrative offices and court system will be closed on Monday.

That means people needing county-level assistance or access to county programs should either visit the Administration Building in Doylestown on Friday, or after Presidents Day passes.

Most chain banks in Bucks County, including PNC and Wells Fargo, will be closed on Presidents Day.

PennDOT driver's license and photo centers closed weekend through Presidents Day

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that all driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed from Saturday, Feb. 17, through Presidents Day.

Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT's Driver and Vehicle Services website.

Bucks County public schools closed on Presidents Day

The 13 school districts in Bucks County will be closed on Monday in observance of President Day, and no asynchronous learning will take place.

SEPTA to operate on normal schedule for Presidents Day

Commuters who use any of the three regional rail lines that serve Bucks County won't have to worry about any delays are reduction in services, as Presidents Day is not no on the Southeastern Pennsylvania's Transit Authority list of holidays.

SEPTA switches to its holiday service schedule on Christmas, Independence Day, Labor Day, Memorial Day and New Year's Day.

Fine wine and spirits will be open on Presidents Day

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced that all of its stores that are usually open on Mondays will open on their regular schedules on Presidents Day.

Wine and spirits locations can be found using the online store locator.

