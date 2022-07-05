Bucks County coroner rules third inmate death this year was another suicide at jail

An autopsy has determined a 37-year-old Tullytown man found dead in his jail cell Sunday morning completed suicide, making him the third inmate this year to take his own life.

This news organization is withholding the name of the man, who had been incarcerated at the jail since May 20 in lieu of 10% of $400,000 bail. He was awaiting a scheduled preliminary hearing later this month on charges stemming from an April incident involving an Amtrak property in Bristol Township, according to court records.

Bucks County Correctional Center

The man was facing five felony charges including receiving stolen property, theft of secondary metal and conspiracy, and a misdemeanor charge for damage to railroad property, according to court records.

In October, the man was involved in an hours-long police standoff at a Tullytown home. The man, who was described as suicidal, had barricaded himself in the attic with a knife. Police said the man had outstanding arrest warrants in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Bucks County Detectives and the Department of Corrections Investigations Unit are investigating the latest death. The autopsy was completed Tuesday, Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck said. It is unknown if the man was under a suicide watch protocol, which would require corrections staff to more closely monitor his behavior.

The death is the fourth suicide at the jail since September, according to county records.

Last month a 25-year-old New Hope man completed suicide one day after he was incarcerated. The man was found dead on June 7, after he was arrested on charges including burglary, aggravated assault, strangulation and other offenses, according to the court docket. His bail was set at 10% of $250,000 bail.

In March, a 46-year-old Philadelphia man incarcerated on a bench warrant for a retail theft case also died by suicide, officials said.

The latest death is the 18th at the jail since 2013, including eight inmates who completed suicide.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Tullytown man incarcerated in Bucks County jail completed suicide