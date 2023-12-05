Bucks County corrections officer arrested for NYC murder. What we know

A Doylestown Township man wanted for an October murder in New York City is awaiting extradition after he was arrested after his shift at the Bucks County Correctional center in Doylestown

Doylestown Township Police and the U.S. Marshal Service arrested Aaron Mayers, 25, of the 20 block of Constitutional Avenue, on Saturday. He was employed as a corrections officer at the county jail, according to Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark with the Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force.

Mayers was charged with second-degree murder for an incident in Queens with another man, who is already in custody, Clark said. He believed the men were involved in a street fight and ran over the victim.

"The county cooperated with law enforcement in the investigation and apprehension of Mr. Mayers," said county spokesperson James O'Malley, who confirmed Mayers was an employee with the county for a little more than a year.

Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Tarik Sheppard did not immediately return an email seeking information Tuesday. No press releases about the Queens murder or Mayers arrest Saturday were available online.

Mayers was taken into custody and he is incarcerated in Montgomery County where he is awaiting extradition.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: How a Bucks County corrections officer was arrested for murder at work