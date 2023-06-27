Bucks County DA announces breakup of catalytic converter theft ring

Bucks County law enforcement Tuesday announced that they have busted up one of the largest catalytic converter theft rings in southeastern Pennsylvania, who they say are responsible for thousands of thefts in Bucks County alone.

At a news conference, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said 10 people have been arrested and charged, including the owner of a TDI Towing in Philadelphia. In what, Weintraub called a "first," the company is also being charged criminally.

Middletown police said 14 catalytic converters were found inside a rental vehicle on Route 1 earlier this month. Investigators believe the converters were stolen.

What to know about catalytic thefts 'A persistent problem': What you need to know about catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Bucks County

"At its peak, TDI Towing was paying a minimum of $10,000 a night to thieves coming to the tow yard to sell stolen catalytic converters. On some nights, there would 30 transactions with some thieves showing up more than once. On several occasions, TDI Towing paid $1,000 for a single converter," the DA's office said in a press release.

While TDI Towing advertised itself as operating during daytime hours, people would arrive all throughout the night to sell catalytic converters, authorities said.

Bucks County detectives and assisting law enforcement agencies conducted thousands of hours of surveillance at TDI Towing, conducted controlled sales at the tow yard and used other advanced investigative techniques to identify catalytic converter thieves and those at the tow yard who purchased the stolen goods, authorities said.

The investigation found that TDI Towing had been in the business of buying catalytic converters for at least three years, and during that time they bought an average of 175 catalytic converters a week, or 27,300 during those three years.

Authorities said TDI employees paid an average of $300 per catalytic converter, for a total of nearly $8.2 million during the three years. The investigation found that TDI Towing was operated by Michael Williams, 52, of Philadelphia, who was charged. Most of the organization had some family connection to him.

For more on this developing story, check back later.

More on catalytic converter thefts Middletown police find 14 catalytic converters during traffic stop amid theft uptick

Update: 2020 cold case of Shaquille Love Why police believe Bristol Township murder victim wasn't target in 2020 shooting

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bucks DA charges TDI Towing operator in catalytic converter theft ring