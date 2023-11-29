Bucks County DA believes Bristol man sexually exploited at least 5 more children.

Bucks County authorities suspect that a Bristol man accused of sexually exploiting three children has at least five other victims whose names appear on digital folders containing graphic images.

But investigators have not yet identified the other children whose files were found on electronic devices containing child porn and confiscated from 28-year-old Brian Nathaniel Harris, who is facing 161 charges, all but six felonies, First Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said.

“We have reason, very credible reason, to fear that there may be more,” Schorn said Tuesday during a press conference where she asked the public to contact Bucks County Detectives with information about children Harris may have had contact with.

First Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Schorn, left, speaks to the press alongside Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintrub, right, during the press conference about the case, Commonwealth v. Brian N. Harris at the Bucks County Justice Center in Doylestown on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. [Daniella Heminghaus | Bucks County Courier Times]

Detectives are continuing to investigate if Harris had inappropriate contact with additional children at the Penn Warner Club in Falls, as well as Long Beach Island in South Jersey, Schorn said.

“We believe he was researching the possibility of accessing children in other states,” she added.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the DA's office had received a handful of tips they were reviewing, office spokesman Manuel Gamiz said.

Harris, who authorities said lives with family in the 1200 block of Pond Street, is incarcerated on $20 million cash bail for allegedly sexually abusing a boy and girl over five years and filming it. The abuse took place in Falls and Morrisville.

Authorities allege Harris captured photos and videos of himself sexually assaulting the two children and sharing those images with at least two other as yet unidentified “like-minded predators” who authorities say Harris met online.

He is also accused of removing the diaper of a toddler, photographing the child's genitals and sharing it with another person on the internet. Authorities allege Harris described the toddler in an online chat thread as “kinda sexy.”

On Tuesday, Schorn shared details about how Harris found himself on the radar of law enforcement.

The investigation started from a single image of child pornography that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received as a tip from an electronic service provider, Schorn said.

The center provided the image to the Pennsylvania Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which identified the alleged perpetrator as a Bucks County residents, and forwarded the information to the Bucks County Detectives.

On Nov. 21, county detectives executed a search warrant at Harris’ home and took him into custody and charged him with three felonies related to child pornography offenses.

They also seized multiple cellphones that were examined and found to contain multiple images and videos that Harris filmed of himself inappropriately touching prepubescent children, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Harris reportedly worked for a Levittown company that supplies home improvement products. He developed relationships with the parents of his known child victims, Schorn said.

Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge William S. Walker, left, speaks to the press alongside First Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Schorn, right, during the press conference about the case, Commonwealth v. Brian N. Harris at the Bucks County Justice Center in Doylestown on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. [Daniella Heminghaus | Bucks County Courier Times]

Special agent William Walker, who heads U.S. Homeland Security Investigations in Pennsylvania and Delaware said Tuesday that the arrest of Harris is another example of how child predators will stop at nothing.

“What you heard today reveals, again, the horrific nature of grooming and access to children,” Walker said. “Every parent and every guardian in the region who has a child needs to be versed in how predators exploit children.”

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office is asking anyone who has information about children who may have come into contact with Brian Nathaniel Harris to contact the Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354.

