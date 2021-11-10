Bucks County DA: Falls fatal police-involved shooting of knife-wielding man justified

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub

Bucks County District Attorney's Office has ruled a fatal police-involved shooting of a 48-year-old Falls man armed with a knife during a domestic dispute as justified.

The shooting of Jorge Alberto Perez, a father of six, occurred on Aug. 29 after police responded to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 400 block of Federal Lane, the DA’s office said.

Perez was shot once in the chest and was later pronounced dead following a confrontation that included a struggle with two officers who responded to the scene, according to a letter District Attorney Matt Weintraub sent to Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney.

“I have concluded that [the officers] were reasonable in their individual beliefs that both of their lives were placed in clear and present danger by Mr. Jorge Perez at the time that [the officer] shot him,” Weintraub wrote.

No one else was injured in the incident. The names of the officers were not released, but they were described as 7 and 21 year veterans of the force. One of the officers, a trained paramedic, immediately began life-saving efforts after the shooting, the DA said.

Falls police responded to the home after Perez and his wife got into an argument and she passed a note to her 19-year-old son asking him to call the police and report a domestic incident in progress, according to investigators.

The couple had previous arguments where Perez would get physical and he threatened that the only way he was leaving the house was “5 (or 6) feet under,” the DA said. He also previously told his wife, “Call the cops, but I’m not coming up alive.”

When two police officers arrived, the wife and son directed them to the downstairs portion of the split level home. The wife told police she wanted Perez removed.

The officers found Perez downstairs and asked if he was OK, and if the fight with his wife was verbal or physical. Perez only responded with “yes,” investigators said.

One officer noticed blood on Perez’s left knuckle and asked him what happened, but Perez didn’t answer. The officer grew concerned that someone may be injured, Weintraub said.

Later, it was learned that before police arrived, Perez threw several knives into the kitchen sink and took a 12-inch carving knife with him downstairs.

Perez tried to walk toward the stairs, but the officer blocked his path, and asked him to stay there.

The officer again asked Perez what happened, but Perez didn't answer and again tried to walk past him, Weintraub said.

In response, the officer put his right hand on Perez's chest and asked him to "come back and stay here," Weintraub wrote in the letter. At that point, Perez made an abrupt move to try to pass the officer while simultaneously beginning to reach both hands towards his waistband, Weintraub said.

Believing Perez was trying to pull a weapon, the officer grabbed his hands with one hand and used the other to grab Perez’s shoulder. The officer then pushed Perez into a small area of drywall, which separated the laundry room area and a bathroom.

Perez then pulled out a large silver kitchen knife from his waistband and pulled it back with his right hand as if he were winding up to stab the officer, the investigation found. The pointed edge of the knife was facing the officer and the two were only 6 to 12 inches away from each other, Weintraub said.

Fearing for his safety, the officer attempted to create distance by pushing Perez toward the bathroom. The second officer, who followed the first one downstairs, witnessed the struggle.

After Perez pulled out the knife, the second officer yelled "Blade!" before he drew his service weapon and twice ordered Perez to drop the knife.

Perez regained his balance, stopped moving backwards and holding the knife in his right hand, began to move toward the first officer, who described Perez’s posture as an attack stance from about three feet away.

At that point, the second officer fired one shot, striking Perez.

In a later interview, the first officer said he believed Perez was going to stab him, and he was surprised he was not stabbed, Weintraub wrote.

“He also said he believed Officer 2 ‘saved his life that day.’ Officer 2 said he was in fear for the lives of Officer 1 and his own because Perez “appeared to plan and intend to kill both officers,” the letter said.

Weintraub and investigators found both officers acted within the permissible scope of Falls Township Police use-of-force requirements, and the use-of-force best practices guidelines adopted by all Bucks County Police Departments in November 2020.

"I’ve spoken to Mr. Perez’s family to explain my decision. I’m heartbroken for them," Weintraub said. "I am also saddened for the officers who were involved in this tragically fatal incident. We always wish for a different outcome in these situations, because there are no winners here."

An obituary described Perez — whose nickname was “Cury” —- as a Brooklyn, New York native who had been living in Falls for the last 28 years. He was the father of six.

“Cury was extremely devoted, and loved playing with, his children. He enjoyed gardening and loved to joke around and make people laugh," according to the obituary. He was described as an “avid” video game player and “Star Wars enthusiast.”

It is standard procedure for the District Attorney’s Office to investigate after law enforcement uses deadly force to determine if it was justified.

Since 2009, there have been at least 14 other police-involved shootings in Bucks County, according to a review of news stories. After investigations, the District Attorney’s Office ruled all but one were justified.

The lone exception was a March 2019 shooting by a now-retired New Hope police officer whose shooting was found as not justified, but excused, after he confused his service weapon with his Taser, seriously injuring a suspect in police custody.

