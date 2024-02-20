Bucks County DA: Lower Makefield murder: "This is every parent's worst nightmare."
Bucks County DA Jennifer Schorn and Lower "Makefield Police Chief Ken Coluzzi reveal more details into the Feb. 16, 2024 fatal stabbing of Jaden Battista.
Bucks County DA Jennifer Schorn and Lower "Makefield Police Chief Ken Coluzzi reveal more details into the Feb. 16, 2024 fatal stabbing of Jaden Battista.
British researchers are testing a smartwatch to run basic diagnostic tests. Does it pave the way for more?
Bill Belichick recently advocated for Slater's unique case to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Genesis planned to launch exclusively EVs starting in 2025, but a new report claims the brand will release its first hybrid models that year.
Investors are looking to Walmart earnings to provide insight into consumer resilience, while Nvidia's results loom large.
Developed for the European market, the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer offers an electric drivetrain and crossover-rivaling trunk space.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde open up the podcast giving their thoughts on the prolonged College Football Playoff media deal discussions.
Jason Fitz is joined by the legendary Mike Golic Jr. as the duo dive into the 2024 free agency class by competing against each other to see who can create the best team out of only 2024 NFL free agents. The duo start off the show by discussing the rumors around Fitz' physical appearance at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas last week before diving into the 2024 QB draft class. Fitz asks for GoJo's take on Caleb Williams, and GoJo explains why he still thinks Williams is QB1 (with Drake Maye close behind). Later, the dynamic duo get into the 2024 free agent class by alternating picks and competing to create the best roster out of only 2024 free agents. Golic Jr's final roster includes Kirk Cousins, Josh Allen, L'Jarius Sneed, Christian Wilkins, Tee Higgins, Brian Burns, Josh Jacobs, Kendall Fuller, Dalton Schultz, Frankie Luvu, Kyle Dugger, Willie Gay Jr, Geno Stone, Calvin Ridley and Leonard Williams, while Fitz' final roster has Chris Jones, Patrick Queen, Antoine Winfield Jr, Justin Madubuike, Mike Evans, Yannick Ngackoue, Jaylon Johnson, Derrick Henry, Michael Pittman Jr, Danielle Hunter, Stephon Gilmore, Devin White, Noah Fant, Baker Mayfield and Kam Curl.
Some 'waist-nipping, butt-boosting, and leg-lengthening' pants at a $29 discount? Sign us up.
Women also needed less time to achieve the same or greater benefits from a workout as men.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill checks in from Indianapolis the morning after the 2024 NBA All-Star Game to wonder why the event has lost its competitive spirit.
Scott Pianowski continues his Shuffle Up draft series with tiered rankings for first and third basemen in 2024.
It's time for the NASCAR Cup Series' biggest race of the year: the Daytona 500. Here's how to tune in.
The Phillies' spring training clubhouse is full of familiar faces as they prepare for another season with the roster that made back-to-back NLCS runs.
TikTokers say L'Oreal's Glotion rivals Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Filter for a fraction of the cost.
The Chiefs have won three of the past five Super Bowls, and the 49ers are a conference title game fixture.
MariaDB is the subject of another potential takeover bid, as the company behind the eponymous open source relational database management system (RDBMS) confirmed it had received a provisional offer from California-based K1 Investment Management. K1 quietly revealed on Friday that it had tabled what is known as an "unsolicited non-binding indicative proposal" for MariaDB, which -- as its name suggests -- is a non-binding exploratory offer that may change depending on how negotiations progress in the coming weeks. This proposal includes buying all MariaDB stock at a price of $0.55 per share, which would amount roughly to $37 million based on the company's February 5 closing valuation, though it has yet to determine what form this offer will take.
Also in the mix: Samsonite, Columbia, Ugg and other brands so deeply discounted, you'll want to kiss our founding fathers.
Antetokounmpo has made it clear during All-Star Weekend that he's confident the Bucks can get back on track.
Jay Powell's political conundrum is getting more challenging with each new week of 2024.
NBA All-Star Weekend 2024 is in the books, so its time for the annual event's winners and losers.