Bucks County DA says ex-child care worker may have victimized others. Here are the charges

A Bristol Township man was charged with the sexual assault of four children in his care some 20 years ago at an after-school program in Middletown.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and ask anyone with information to contact them.

Gerald William Spoto, 41, of Disk Lane was charged Tuesday for crimes police said he committed while caring for the boys when working at Neshaminy Kids Club. Bucks County detectives and the Middletown Police investigated the alleged abuse they say occurred over a four-year span.

He was charged with eight counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13, four counts of corruption of minors, two counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 13 and aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16, and one count of indecent assault of a person less than 16, according to a Bucks County District Attorney news release.

Spoto is in custody on $1 million bail at the county jail and will have a preliminary hearing to consider the charges Jan. 3.

Authorities allege "Spoto sexually assaulted the boys, who were between 7 and 13 years old at the time of the assaults, between 2000 and 2004... In some cases, the parents had hired Spoto to babysit their children," according to the release.

The DA said the charges were "filed after two Middletown Township detectives re-analyzed two inactive reports of sexual assault of juveniles filed in 2013 and 2017. The reports had different victims, but the target of both victims was Gerald Spoto, who lived in Middletown Township at the time of the assaults."

Police said they discovered additional victims in their new investigation, who allege dozens of assaults by Spoto. One told police he was assaulted over 100 times, the DA alleges.

"In almost all the assaults, Spoto overpowered him or intimidated him into doing what he wanted. That victim also reported that Spoto provided him alcohol. Several of the victims reported Spoto showed them pornography, including one victim who said he showed him a video of Spoto engaged in sexual activity with an underage male," according to the release.

Contact Middletown Township Police Detective John Beck at 215-750-3872, ext. 2215.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Ex-child care worker charged with sex assault at Neshaminy Kids Club