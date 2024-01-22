Bucks County domestic violence service provider was set to be replaced. Why it won't be.

A private Pennsylvania nonprofit has reconsidered plans to replace Bucks County’s longtime domestic violence education and service provider, months after a change appeared imminent.

In an email, Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence confirmed that after reviewing a proposal submitted by A Woman’s Place, the agency felt it was the “best option” for Bucks County domestic violence survivors.

The new contract means A Woman’s Place will continue to receive coalition funding to provide core domestic violence services through June 30. A new two-year contract begins on July 1, PCADV spokeswoman Lauren Duff said.

The Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence has renewed A Woman's Place's contract to provide domestic violence education and crisis services after announcing it was replacing the agency

The state agency is the contractor responsible for funding.

The coalition attributed the request for proposal process and the previous provisional contract status with giving A Woman’s Place an opportunity to receive extra resources, support and technical assistance from agency and its members, Duff said.

“We are confident in their commitment and ability to provide quality services to survivors,” she added.

AWP’s Interim Executive Director and Director of Client Services Jennifer Locker said the agency was thrilled its contract will be extended to 2026 and the board and staff are excited about the future possibilities.

" I extend our heartfelt gratitude to PCADV for recognizing the vital work we do in addressing domestic violence in our community," Locker said. "Together, we can build a community where everyone feels safe, valued, and free from domestic violence."

For nearly 50 years, A Woman’s Place has been Bucks County’s leading provider of domestic violence services including community education and victim support such as legal services and emergency shelter for women and children.

Last year the agency served more than 2,000 clients including answering hotline calls and providing emergency housing for 49 adults and 69 children, and more than 8,500 hours of counseling and legal advocacy, Locker said.

But in October, the state coalition notified AWP that it intended to end its contract ― and the more than $720,000 in funding attached to it ― at the end of 2023, and started accepting proposals from other nonprofits to take over services starting April 1.

Duff did not respond to a question about how many other agencies submitted proposals to take over providing services in Bucks County.

The PCADV cited a “recurrent and recent” history of failure to comply with standards for delivering core services as the catalyst for ending its relationship

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: After state threatens to pull funding, A Woman's Place gets reprieve