Bucks County Emergency Shelter could start major expansion this year. Here's the plan

With the need growing among the homeless community, and space already limited, the Bucks County Emergency Homeless Shelter is expanding, nearly doubling capacity at its building in Bristol Township.

Officials are hoping to break ground in the next six months of the $15 million project that will be largely funded through federal grants that should be allocated as part of the next fiscal budget.

The expansion comes as the waiting list for shelter at the New Falls Road building tops about 200 and more families with children are in need of housing. The needs of individuals are also a concern, officials said.

In the past year, Bucks County has had at least five reported deaths among those living unsheltered in Lower Bucks.

The expansion will be the first major capicity upgrade at the shelter that opened in 1989 in many years. The county opened the shelter in 1989 and the nonprofit Family Service Association of Bucks County has owned it since 2012 on land owned by the county.

Plans, which have been in the works for two years, call for a new, two-story building with 30 private rooms with their own baths. It will be constructed as an addition to the current shelter, officials said.

The Family Service Association of Bucks County plans to expand services at the Bucks County Emergency Homeless Shelter by adding another building with 30 additional rooms for housing families.

"Since 2012, annual residency has increased significantly, with many being families with children, who require more privacy and space," Family Service Director Julie Dees said in an email. "The facility operates at capacity and because of the increased demand, there is very limited space to support the vital supportive resident programs. Further, the shelter waiting list now exceeds 200 individuals.

"In short, community need for shelter residency has outgrown the existing facility, and an expansion is necessary."

Family Service Director Julie Dees said Thursday that the new, $15 million shelter has been in planning for almost two years and will be built once grants from the federal government are allocated, as expected, in the next fiscal budget.

Bucks County shelter expansion to include space for case management

The rooms for families will be located on the second floor with a variety of human services offered on the first floor, similar to the programs at Family Service headquarters in Middletown.

Dees said Family Service expanded its focus to include "comprehensive case management, nursing care, behavioral health counseling and more designed to connect shelter residents to community services, employment, public benefits and long-term housing."

Officials want to help families and individuals to overcome the underlying causes and obstacles contributing to their vulnerable housing status by addressing health, employment and other issues.

Dees estimates residents will live in the shelter for two to three months, while receiving the counseling and supports they need to get back their financial footing.

"The vision is to reinvent sheltering," she said.

Bristol Township Council President Craig Bowen said the new building is "a good thing for the community," as it will help the homeless and the offices there will provide services to other clients, bringing a revenue stream that will help Family Service in its work.

The council approved a grant application to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development in October to help with the construction.

Work to begin on Bucks County shelter expansion this year

Dees said she hopes ground can be broken within the next six months.

Once built, it will house families while renovations to the current overcrowded shelter are made to allow for more individual adults to be housed in congregate rooms there.

During the pandemic, the county paid to house some homeless families in hotels and motels, but that is very expensive, Dees said, so Family Services began looking at alternatives.

"Hoteling will be limited," she said.

The current shelter can house between 75 and 90 people, and with the new building, at least 150 people will be housed, Dees said. Additional staff will be hired, she said.

She's not sure if it will reduce all the need, but she said it definitely "will help the waiting list for sheltering."

