Bucks County 'hoax mom' Bonnie Sweeten, who faked kidnapping in 2009, faces new fraud charges

Bucks County "Hoax mom" Bonnie Sweeten, who gained infamy in 2009 when she faked a kidnapping after stealing $700,000 from her employer and family is facing new charges that she embezzled from another Bucks County business.

Bonnie Sweeten, 51, of Delanco, New Jersey, was charged in the U.S Eastern District Court in Philadelphia on Monday with two counts of wire fraud for stealing from her former employer, according to a press release.

Federal authorities allege Sweeten, who worked as a bookkeeper, forged checks and made fraudulent purchases with a company credit card, according to a press release, which did not list a total amount of money she is accused of stealing.

Bonnie Sweeten seen here at her June 2009 preliminary hearing on charges of identity theft and false reports in connection to her kidnapping hoax. She was convicted of embezzling $700,000 in 2011 and now faces new charges in New Jersey of stealing from her employer

The name of the company was not released, but it was described as a Doylestown excavating company. The company president, who knew Sweeten, hired her in 2017, the release said.

As a bookkeeper Sweeten had access to company bank accounts, checkbooks, mail and other "sensitive personal information" belonging to the company president and the company itself, authorities said.

She allegedly used her position and access to company accounts to issue "dozens" of company checks to herself and stole checks that were mailed to the company, then fraudulently endorsed them over to herself. She also used the company credit card to make "tens of thousands of dollars" in personal purchases, authorities said.

“Bonnie Sweeten’s alleged actions are the epitome of biting the hand that feeds you,” said Jacqueline Maguire, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division. “Defrauding one’s employer is both a bad career move and a federal crime, for which violators must be held accountable.”

If convicted, Sweeten faces a maximum possible sentence of 40 years in prison.

Sweeten served time in both Bucks County jail and federal prison for charges related to the 2009 kidnapping hoax and theft of $700,000 from the Lower Southampton law firm where she worked as an office manager and a family member. Prosecutors alleged Sweeten was motivated by greed and her desire for a comfortable lifestyle that was beyond her financial means.

