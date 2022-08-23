Bucks County Judge Diane Gibbons is retiring. Here's why she'll be back on the bench soon

Bucks County Judge Diane Gibbons is stepping down from the bench in October. But she won’t be gone long.

The 63-year-old former Bucks County District Attorney is scheduled to retire effective Oct. 2.

But she has already received approval to return to her old job — as a senior judge — on Oct. 3, according to Kim Bathgate, a spokeswoman for the Administrative Offices of Pennsylvania Courts.

Bucks County Court Administrator Stephen Heckman confirmed Gibbons will continue to serve in the county as a senior judge, a post-retirement status that allows judges to continue serving while collecting their state pension and a per-diem.

Bucks County currently has three senior judges serving in addition to the 15 elected Common Pleas judges. They are Gibbons’ former boss, Alan Rubenstein, 76; Rae Boylan, 67; and Clyde Waite, who will step down at the end of the year after hitting the mandatory senior judge retirement age of 78.

Gibbons’ current cases will be assigned to other judges as necessary “based on the status of those matters,” Heckman said.

Her successor on the bench would be chosen in an election next year, with the winner taking office in January 2024, or sooner, if the governor nominates a replacement and the Senate approves it, Heckman said.

Bucks County voters retained Gibbons for a second 10-year term in 2017.

In February Gibbons confirmed her plans to step down from the bench sometime this year. At the time, Gibbons said in a statement that she planned to leave to “spend more time with her husband and family.”

Bucks County judges unanimously appointed Gibbons as the county’s first female district attorney in 2000 after former longtime DA Rubenstein was elected judge.

Before she was DA, Gibbons worked as a Bucks County prosecutor for 21 years.

As a judge, Gibbons presided over the cases of Jacob Sullivan and Sara Packer, who pleaded guilty in the 2016 rape and murder and mutilation of Packer’s 14-year-old daughter, Grace. A jury sentenced Sullivan to death in 2019, but died in jail in 2020. Packer is serving life without parole.

Among Gibbons’ other notable cases as judge include the maximum 10-year prison sentence of Duane Davis, the Hilltown man who was charged with hitting and killing a pedestrian while driving drunk in Warrington in 2019.

Gibbons also presided over the case of Milo Bodnar, of Lower Makefield, who in 2011, was convicted on child abuse charges alleging that he shook his baby with enough force to cause a brain bleed.

Gibbons is one of three female judges in Bucks County. The others are Denise Bowman and Charissa Liller.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bucks County Judge Diane Gibbons sets retirement date in October