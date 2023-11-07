Bucks County man shot dead 14-year-old Willingboro boy, jury finds

MOUNT HOLLY - A Bucks County man has been convicted of the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old here.

Tamir Phillips, 24, fatally shot Jesse "Nuk" Everett as the Willingboro youth sat at the steering wheel of a car at a gas station in August 2021, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

The shooting occurred at a Phillips 66 gas station at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Beverly-Rancocas Road.

According to the prosecutor's office, Phillips was in a car passing the gas station when he saw Everett in a car that had been reported stolen one day earlier.

The car's owner frequently allowed Phillips to use it, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The driver of the passing car pulled into the gas station, where Phillips confronted Everett and fired a single shot into his head, the statement said.

Two people in the car with Everett were not injured.

Jesse 'Nuk' Everett, 14, was fatally shot at a Phillips 66 gas station in Willingboro in August 2021.

The teenage victim, who was shot around 3 p.m., died later that afternoon.

Everett's family had moved from Newark a little more than a year prior to get away from violence in the North Jersey city, according to Facebook post by Imani Sierchio, who identified herself as the teen's sister.

Sierchio described Everett as a "good kid" who "didn't deserve this."

The teen's mother, Danielle Everett, described her son as a "goofy, loving, caring and supportive kid."

"He loved playing football, basketball & his game but he loved his siblings more," she wrote in a GoFundMe appeal, which noted her son was one of 14 children.

Phillips, a Bensalem resident who was known to stay in Willingboro, was quickly identified as a suspect.

Charges were filed against him the next day, the prosecutor's office said.

A jury deliberated for about eight hours over two days before finding Phillips guilty of murder and weapons offenses.

Superior Court Judge Gerard Breland scheduled sentencing for Jan. 5.

